Bowie BMX competes

Competitors from Bowie BMX competed at the Red Bull Pump Track Championship in Paris during the weekend

Bowie sisters Shealen and Jacelyn Reno along with Jaden Dunn made the podium.

Dunn would finish third in his division.

The Reno sisters competed against each other and both ended up on the podium for the first time together.

Shealen finished second and Jacelyn finished fourth in the qualifying race.

The next day Shealen would go on to win while Jacelyn finished second.

The recently built Bowie BMX bike park is planning to host its first event June 11-13 .

Besides hoping for good weather, they are asking for volunteers to help.

Contact Sean Reno through phone (817-999-5730) or email Bowiebmx@gmail.com if you are interested.