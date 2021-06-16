Bowie BMX hosts its first event

With it being years in the making, the Bowie BMX bike park hosted its first event last weekend.

The newly opened park was home to three days of BMX racing of all levels with competitors from all across the state, Oklahoma and even Puerto Rico.

With beginners as young as two-years-old riding Strider balance bikes that don’t involve pedaling to pros who have decades of experience, all got a go on the new track that has been a labor love for track owner Sean Reno, his family and friends in the BMX community.

All the recent rain finally backed off enough to get the track in shape for its big opening

On the flip side, the three days of racing was hot and humid with the sun blazing, but concessions were on hand and plenty of tents were set up to provide shade.

Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris and chamber of commerce board members were on hand Saturday for an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday before races got under way.

Friday consisted of single point races in the Bob Warnicke Scholarship races.

Saturday was Race for Life double point races with professionals and amateurs.

Sunday was state championship qualifier races.

