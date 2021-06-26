Bowie Council meets Monday

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on June 28 with the second reading of the sewer rate ordinance leading the agenda in old business.

The five-year rate schedule has average bills increasing from $6-$8 starting Oct. 1. These new rates will go toward paying for the $9.7 million loan the city is obtaining from the Texas Water Development Board to replace some 10 miles of old sewer line. Rate changes apply to all categories of customers.

The second reading of an ordinance amending the city ordinance regarding Selma Park activities will be considered. These changes will allow food trucks and alcohol sales at the park. The parks board is wanting to develop more activities for this park.

