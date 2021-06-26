Bowie lineman qualify for state challenge

The Bowie Jackrabbit football offensive and defensive lineman are heading to Hardin-Simmons University on Saturday to compete in the State Lineman Challenge.

The group qualified at an event at Arlington High School on June 5 where the team placed fourth overall.

Before that, the group participated in three lineman challenges in May hosted at Bowie High School.

The lineman challenge is a series of 11 events that translates to what lineman have to do. It ends with a final tug-of-war challenge.

