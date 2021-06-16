Budget additions fill commissioner’s court session Monday

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners adopted a proposed budget for 2021-22, but even before it approved which launches the time schedule for the budget process, the court had added more than $487,000 to the proposal.

The court met Monday morning and while the budget is far from complete as they await the arrival of certified property values at the end of July, items will be re-evaluated during this waiting period.

Sheriff Marshal Thomas made a request to purchase seven new vehicles across three years at a total cost of $301,832.25 (vehicles and lighting equipment). The sheriff will enter into a three-year finance agreement with Government Capital for the purchase.

Vehicles were last purchased three years ago. All units remain in service, with the exception of one that was totaled in an accident a few weeks ago. County Auditor Jennifer Essary said this purchase will increase the present budget line item by $14,475 for an annual payment of $102,000 across three years.

