Burned property finally demolished

It was New Year’s Eve 2017 when a fire destroyed the upper portion of the former Bellmire Home at 1101 Rock Street.

The building had anchored that two-block area since 1963. It was vacated in 2012 when the home moved to a new building on U.S 287.

After the fire the owners were reportedly uninsured and the property changed hands numerous times. City officials tried to find a party to clear the property, but it was like looking for a needle in a haystack. This week demolition of the property began and by the end of the week it was only a pile of rubble.

