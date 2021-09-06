Chisholm Trail rodeo coming up this week

The 69th Annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo will take to the arena June 10-12 in Nocona with cowboys and cowgirls competing for some $17,500 in added prize money.

This year’s rodeo will feature the award-winning stock of Champion Rodeo Company. Advance tickets are $8 and $10 at the gate. Children six and under get in free.

Non-sanctioned events will include juniors barrels for ages 16 and up with $250 added each night. There is a jackpot nightly and a $40 entry fee.

Calf scrambles will take place each night for two age groups eight and under and age nine to 12 with buckles going to the winners.

Mutton bustin’ for ages eight and under will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. each night with a $20 entry fee. Buckles will go to the winners.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.