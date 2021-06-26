Colorchids on the grow; ground broken for expansion

By BARBARA GREEN

Wednesday was heralded as a “great day in Nocona,” as Colorchids Greenhouse broke ground on a new expansion the owner says will triple the operation’s size.

Company President Ben Van Wingerden and Texas manager David Kercheval, welcomed guests to the ground breaking ceremony and invited them to tour the 63,000-square foot greenhouse. Located at the edge of the Nocona city limits on Grayson Road, the company recently completed a deal to proceed with the purchase portion of the lease agreement with the City of Nocona to buy the 50 acres.

