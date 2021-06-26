Colorchids on the grow; ground broken for expansion

06/26/2021 NEWS 0

Cheryl Johnson, Nocona Chamber of Commerce executive director; Robert Fenoglio, Nocona mayor, Commissioner Mark Murphey and County Judge Kevin Benton help (Center) Ben Van Wingerden and his two children, Clark and Elliott as ground is broken for the new greenhouse and warehouse expansion. (News photo by Barbara Green)

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Wednesday was heralded as a “great day in Nocona,” as Colorchids Greenhouse broke ground on a new expansion the owner says will triple the operation’s size.
Company President Ben Van Wingerden and Texas manager David Kercheval, welcomed guests to the ground breaking ceremony and invited them to tour the 63,000-square foot greenhouse. Located at the edge of the Nocona city limits on Grayson Road, the company recently completed a deal to proceed with the purchase portion of the lease agreement with the City of Nocona to buy the 50 acres.

Read the full story on this expansion in the weekend Bowie News.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes