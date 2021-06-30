County approves nearly $44,000 repair for five jail doors

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners approved a nearly $44,000 repair to sliding doors at the county jail during Monday’s session.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas made the request to repair what are believed to be the original doors inside the jail that close across the cells. They are more than 25 years old, and Thomas said the jail staff has been trying to make them work in recent years, but now replacement parts are no longer available.

There are 12 sliding doors in the jail, and Thomas recommends repairing five that cover the cells to enhance the safety of the jail.

“We are needing to replace these five out of concern for the safety of the inmates in an emergency. They can be manually opened, but it would take too much time and that worries me,” explained Thomas.

