County golfers compete at Texas/Oklahoma junior tournament

Montague County had three golfers compete at the Texas/Oklahoma Junior Golf tournament on June 21-23 at Wichita Falls Country Club. Bowie’s Cy Egenbacher competed in the 14-15 boys division and finished with a three day total of 256, finishing tied for 21st in his division. Bowie’s Parker Price competed in the boy’s open championship division and shot a 247 while finishing tied for 21st. Tucker McDonald from Nocona also competed in the open championship division. He shot a 254 total and finished tied for 28th place.