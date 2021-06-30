County golfers compete at Texas/Oklahoma junior tournament

Bowie's Cy Egenbacher, with his dad Clay caddying for him, competed at the Texas/Oklahoma Junior Golf Tournament on June 21-23 along with some other golfers from the county. (Photo by Tiffany Egenbacher)

Montague County had three golfers compete at the Texas/Oklahoma Junior Golf tournament on June 21-23 at Wichita Falls Country Club. Bowie’s Cy Egenbacher competed in the 14-15 boys division and finished with a three day total of 256, finishing tied for 21st in his division. Bowie’s Parker Price competed in the boy’s open championship division and shot a 247 while finishing tied for 21st. Tucker McDonald from Nocona also competed in the open championship division. He shot a 254 total and finished tied for 28th place.

