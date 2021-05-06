County water well screening set for June 16

The Texas Well Owner Network is hosting a water well screening June 16 in Montague to give area residents the opportunity to have their well water screened. An informational meeting will follow on June 17 to explain the results.

The Well Informed water sample drop-off will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on June 16 at the Montague County Annex, 11339 State Highway 59 N., Montague or the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District office, 1859 W. Texas Highway 199, Springtown.

A meeting explaining screening results will be delivered to participants at 7 p.m. June 17 at the Montague County Annex.

