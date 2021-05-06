Crabb departs from Bowie

The Bowie girl’s basketball team will have a new person stalking the sideline next year and leading practices.

Coach Joe Crabb, who has served as the program’s head coach the past two years, took the job at Stamford to be the girl’s basketball coach and be the girl’s coordinator.

The decision to leave was a tough one for Crabb.

“They contacted me, I wasn’t looking and it was a great opportunity,” Crabb said. “They have a great program and I’ll be the girl’s coordinator as well as basketball coach. The softball team just won the state title the other night. We have friends in that area from when we were in Garden City.”

Crabb came to Bowie after 20-plus years of experience working at 1A programs like Strawn and Garden City. He had some adjustments to make working in a bigger school district, but ultimately enjoyed the experience.

“It was a challenge, but after the initial period of getting used to more kids in the school and in the program, I got used to it thanks to the help I had from Coach (Jaimie) Hickey and all she did for me,” Crabb said.

On the basketball court his teams featured mostly upperclassmen who bought into his aggressive, trapping style defenses that forced turnovers in bunches.

While the district title eluded the program with rival Nocona having its golden age, that did not deter the program from making some serious noise in the playoffs.

The 2019-2020 team went into the playoffs as a third seed and upset a talented young Peaster team, completed a last minute comeback against Cisco and gave second ranked Jim Ned a run for their money in the regional quarterfinals.

This year’s team had a similar run after finishing third in the district, upsetting Brock in the bi-district in dramatic fashion, handling Merkel before falling to state power Jim Ned once again in the regional quarterfinals.

Despite the program losing four starters and returning only four varsity players Crabb was excited about the future of the program which is what made the decision to leave so hard.

“I have mixed emotions about leaving,” Crabb said. “I know we have some people graduating, but I liked the kids we had coming back. Loved the young kids I got to work with and the junior high kids this year. I am excited about the future here too, but it was just a great opportunity there.”

