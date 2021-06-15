July 17, 1946 – June 12, 2021

NOCONA – Donna Susan Pittman Nix “Suzy,” 74, Nocona, TX, died on June 12, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on June 19 at the Old Country Church in Bowie with Pastor Doyle Wade officiating. The burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Stoneburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on June 12 at the Old Country Church.

Pittman was born on July 17, 1946 in Bowie to Jim and Donnie Marie (Case) Pittman. She graduated from North Central Texas College where she earned her business degree. She went on to Bethania Regional Health Care Center to become a home health nurse because it suited her servant’s heart. Pittman was a longtime member of the Old Country Church.

She is preceded by her mother, Donnie Pittman; father, Jim Pittman; brothers, Larry Pittman and Elgin Pittman and sister, Carroll Schafft.

She is survived by her sister, Rebecca Pittman; sons, Dewayne Hines and Jeremy Hines; daughter, Pammy Ralston; grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and many other relatives.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.