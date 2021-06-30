Don’t shoot fireworks within the city limits across Montague County

As families get ready to shoot off fireworks to celebrate July 4th, officials in the county’s three incorporated cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo remind everyone it is illegal to set off fireworks within the city limits.

Those who violate these ordinances may receive a citation for a Class C misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500.

Fireworks may be discharged out in the country, but be cautious of their uses to avoid any wildfires or injury. Those who use fireworks that cause a brush fire may be held liable for any damage.

In the Bowie area, fireworks may be discharged at Selma Park on Lake Amon G. Carter only on July 3-4. Discharge at other times may result in a ticket from the city police who patrol the park.