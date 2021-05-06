Entries wanted for Jim Bowie Days parade

Theme for the 55th annual Jim Bowie Days Parade will be “Bowie Strong(er),” as the parade rolls through downtown at 10:30 a.m. on June 26. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. June 20. There are no entry fees.

Horses, antique cars, trucks and tractors are all welcome. Kids are encouraged to decorate their bikes and ride. Entry forms are at: jimbowiedays.org. Prizes will be awarded for the top business, equestrian, youth/sports organization and civic/church organization entries.

There are plans for the Ketch Weaver and the Fort Worth Stockyards Longhorns to take part and the Hardin Simmons Six White Horses Equestrian team.

There will be a hamburger feed after the parade at 11 a.m. on June 26 at the Bowie Community Center served by the Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department.