1930 – May 29, 2021

FRANKLIN, TN – Eual Ray Christian, 91, Franklin, TN passed away on May 29, 2021.

A virtual memorial service will be conducted at a later date to be announced in July 2021. Additionally, a full honors military burial for both Ray and June will follow on Oct. 9, 2021 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

Ray was the first in his family to graduate from college from Arlington State University which is now the University of Texas at Arlington. Ray was a very patriotic American who loved and served his country faithfully. He was called to duty during the Korean War, flying F9F Panther jets along with many other jets on numerous missions. Ray was a fighter pilot with the rank of Major in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean war.

Additionally, in his patriotic manner, Ray flew in the Marine Corps Reserves for 15 years after active duty. He then settled in Hurst after landing a job as a pilot for Braniff International. Ray logged more than 30,000 flight hours counting his military service and as a Captain for Braniff.

He later moved the family to Keller and then Bowie to become a rancher in a cow/calf operation for years. Ray was honest to a fault. He was a dedicated family man, an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather!

Ray was a man of exceptional faith and integrity and believed in serving others. Throughout his life, he and June donated and helped build several Episcopal churches throughout the state of Texas and contributed to many charities.

Ray is the last member of the “greatest generation” of the Christian Family and will be hugely missed and never forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June Lassig Christian; son, Marc Edward Christian; parents, George W. and Lena McDonald Christian; brother, William Mack Christian.

He is survived by his sons, Curt (Aleah) Christian and James Wesley (Michele) Christian; sister, Juanita Spruce; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

