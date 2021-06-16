Fresh, sweet way to celebrate spring

(Family Features) Enjoying a meal outside is one of the many benefits of warmer weather, which makes spring a favorite season for those who relish the opportunity to dine outdoors. When the weather cooperates, a light dish focused around fresh ingredients is a perfect way to savor the moment.

Center your next al fresco dining occasion around a recipe like this Flatbread with Caramelized Onions, Bacon and Arugula. Whether you choose to bake this spring delight in the oven or lay it flat on the grill, it’s an easy way to enjoy fresh flavors in the sunlight.

It starts with sweet caramelized Texas 1015 onions, a versatile veggie that can be grilled, roasted or eaten fresh on salads and sandwiches. Straight from more than 100 Texas farm fields to grocery stores, the low sulfur content makes them a “no tear” onion, meaning there’s no “hot” or burning sensation when you cut or eat them.

Once the onions are caramelized, simply layer them along with cheese and bacon on a flatbread before baking or grilling less than 15 minutes. Top with arugula tossed with olive oil and lemon juice for a sweet spring eat.

Flatbread with Caramelized Onions, Bacon and Arugula

Recipe courtesy of South Texas Onions

Servings: 2-3

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 large sweet onion, sliced

1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 naan flatbread (rectangular shape)

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup fontina cheese, shredded

4 slices bacon

arugula

olive oil (optional)

lemon juice (optional)

To make caramelized onions: In pan over medium-high heat, heat butter and olive oil. Add onions and let sit about 5 minutes. Once onions start sweating, turn heat to low and cover pan. Cook onions to deep golden brown, stirring every 10-15 minutes. With 10 minutes left, stir in balsamic vinegar. To make flatbread: Preheat oven to 425 F. On flatbread, layer cheese, bacon and caramelized onions. Bake 13-15 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and edges are golden brown. Toss arugula with olive oil and lemon juice, if desired, before placing on flatbread.



