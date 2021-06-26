Jail door repairs, budget workshop fills county agenda

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on June 28 in the courthouse annex to address a variety of topics from repairs to the jail doors to a budget workshop.

A proposal/contract from Integrity Steel Works to retrofit the sliders and repair and maintenance of the jail locks and doors will be discussed. Sheriff Marshall Thomas has reported ongoing problems with the jail doors during the last year. These are the original doors and replacement parts are no longer available.

Sheriff Thomas said the repair person who looked at the doors said a jail normally has a 20 to 25-year life before the equipment is outdated or a new jail is recommended. Thomas would like to replace only five out of the 12 doors in order to save money, but he said there are safety concerns that the doors can’t be opened quickly in an emergency.

The court will hear a request to assist fire departments with their paging systems.

Commissioners will receive the 2022 budget for the Montague County Appraisal District, followed by a county budget workshop.

Other topics will include a request from precinct three to sell items at an auction with Auctioneer Express, along with accepting a new road in the Grindstone Subdivision and naming it Corado Road. The court will consider giving authority for precinct four to sell one-half of its interest in a 2007 Mack Water Truck to Pct. 3 for $20,425 and open sealed bids for base rock, oversized rock and chip road.