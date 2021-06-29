June 1, 1988 – June 24, 2021

BOWIE – Jarrid Don Hendon, 33, died on June 24, 2021.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on July 3 at Desert Willow Ranch, 6157 Highway 1816, Bowie.

Hendon was born on June 1, 1988 to Don and Karen Hendon in Lubbock. He graduated from Bowie High School in 2006 and attended South Plains College and North Texas College where he graduated with an associate degree and a certificate in Oil and Gas Production.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Cliff and Faye Kelly and Terrall “Slats” and Betty Hendon.

He is survived by his mother and father, Don and Karen Hendon; sisters, Magan Locey and Tori Dodd and extended family.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, God’s Table or the Bowie Mission.