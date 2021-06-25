October 5, 1996 – June 22, 2021

BOWIE – Jennie Elizabeth Moore, 24, Bowie, TX passed away on June 22, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on June 29 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie, with the Rev. Paul Moore officiating. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on June 28 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Jennie was born on Oct. 5, 1996 in Nocona to Misty Moore. She was an energetic, loving and compassionate person, who never met a stranger and always made anybody and everybody feel welcomed. Jennie was an avid animal lover and always had a passion for helping animals.

Jennie loved spending time with her family and especially her daughter Amara, who she loved more than anything in this world. Amara was always the light of her life. Jennie also loved going fishing with her aunt and uncles; as well as, spending time outdoors, and she always enjoyed working cattle with her dad and papa. Jennie was a brave and caring individual, who always made sure that her family was taken care of no matter the cost. Jennie will forever be in our hearts and minds.

She is preceded in death by her father, Brent Hanson; boyfriend, Jake Bickford; great-grandparents, the Rev. Claude and Jennie Moore and great-uncle, Clifford Moore.

Jennie is survived by her daughter, Amara; parents, Misty and Jay Gonzales; sister, Emily Hanson; grandparents, Fannie and Donald Moore; aunts, Stacey Dixon husband, Kyle, Candice Hicks and husband, Josh, and Lisa Moore; uncle Charlie Moore and numerous cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N.

Bowie, TX (940) 872-9993 thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com