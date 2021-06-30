Jim Bowie Day rodeo entertains crowd

The Jim Bowie Days 55th Rodeo Celebration went off without a hitch this year.

With stock provided by the TNT Rodeo Company, riders from all over came to compete for the top prize money.

Riders who finished first in their events included Braden Tryer in bareback riding, Rylee Shields in barrel racing, Jade Kenney in breakaway roping, Jay Jensen in bull riding, Dylan Hancock in tie-down roping, Thomas Moellering in ranch bronc riding, Lucas Macza in saddle bronc riding, Trace Harris in steer wrestling and the team of Peyton Walters and Jace Frerck in team roping.

To see all individuals who finished in the money in each event and for more pictures, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.