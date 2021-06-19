Jim Bowie Days events open with fishing, golf Saturday

It’s rodeo time in Bowie as the 55th annual Jim Bowie Days Rodeo and Celebration gets underway this Saturday and runs through June 26.

This year the Jim Bowie Days Bass Tournament has been moved to Saturday to allow fathers to enjoy Father’s Day on Sunday. Registration was at 5 a.m. with lines cast starting at 6 a.m. with weigh-in by 2 p.m. at Selma Park.

Also on Saturday the second annual golf tournament was set to tee off at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Twisted Oaks. The two-man scramble proceeds will benefit the Montague County FFA chapters.

Read the full story on all this week’s events in your weekend Bowie News and see the calendar of events program inside Saturday’s edition.