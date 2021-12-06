Jim Bowie Days rodeo less than two weeks away

The Jim Bowie Days rodeo celebration is less than two weeks away as the full week is packed with rodeo action almost every day.

The big rodeo celebration are the nights of June 24-26. The books will be open to sign-up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 22-23 on the United Professional Rodeo Association NextGen app.

Mutton bustin’ check-ins start at 6:30 p.m. all three nights. On June 24 there will be a Future Farmers of America calf scramble during the performance. The after performance will feature rodeo slack.

The June 25 show will present the royalty for those competing for the 2021 Pioneer Queen and Duchesses. A concert will follow afterwards for $5 featuring Chris Shackelford.

The June 26 show will crown the new queen and duchesses as well as a Miss and Little Miss Jim Bowie Days. A concert by Richard Beverage will follow and will cost $10.

