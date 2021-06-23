Jim Bowie Days schedule

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ check-in, Jim Bowie Arena

7 p.m. – Youth rodeo, roping events, Jim Bowie Arena.

Thursday

6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ check-in, Jim Bowie Arena

7:30 p.m. – Rodeo, FFA calf scramble, children’s calf scramble and slack to follow.

Friday

2:30 p.m. – Pioneer Reunion, Bowie Community Center

6:30 p.m. – Mutton bustin’ check-in

7:30 p.m. – Rodeo performance, Jim Bowie Arena

Concert by Chris Shackelford to follow at community center.