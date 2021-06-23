Jim Bowie Days schedule

A young mutton bustin' rider tries to hang on as he starts to slip off the side of the sheep.

Wednesday
6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ check-in, Jim Bowie Arena
7 p.m. – Youth rodeo, roping events, Jim Bowie Arena.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ check-in, Jim Bowie Arena
7:30 p.m. – Rodeo, FFA calf scramble, children’s calf scramble and slack to follow.
Friday
2:30 p.m. – Pioneer Reunion, Bowie Community Center
6:30 p.m. – Mutton bustin’ check-in
7:30 p.m. – Rodeo performance, Jim Bowie Arena
Concert by Chris Shackelford to follow at community center.

