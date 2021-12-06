Kleinhans changes college plans

Nocona’s favorite daughter Averee Kleinhans had a shift in her college plans as she announced her decision Wednesday to decommit and go from West Texas A&M to the University of Northern Colorado basketball program.

Kleinhans said her main motivation was following the coach who originally recruited her to WTAMU, Kristen Mattio, who was hired as the head coach at UNC on May 8.

“I was recruited by a lot of people and she really recruited me for me,” Kleinhans said. “She got to know me first and then the rest followed. She just saw something in me that a lot of other coaches didn’t. I have gotten to see not only her coaching side, but her personal side as well.”

The four time all-state performer in basketball finished her high school career at Nocona as one of the most accomplished basketball players in the Wichita Falls area, with her individual accomplishments being too many to list.

As far as the Lady Indian basketball program, the team made the playoffs all four years. The last three years included district titles and appearances in the regional quarterfinals every year.

