Lake outing turns tragic for family

An afternoon of fishing and swimming turned tragic for a local family when a 40-year-old Bowie man died in a drowning on Wednesday.

The 911 call came in to the Bowie Police at 2:15 p.m. when James Warren Reed’s aunt, Katherine Davis, said they could not find him in the water. The family had been swimming and fishing on the point at Selma Park.

Lt. Randy Hanson said one of the grandchildren told police she last saw Reed when he went under the water not far from the shore. Firefighters went into the water searching for the man and found not far from the shore, EMTs immediately began CPR and he was transported to Wise Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

