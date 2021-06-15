January 25, 1942 – June 12, 2021

BOWIE – Mary Frances Jenkinson, 79, Bowie, TX died on June 12, 2021 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Jenkinson was born on Jan. 25, 1942 in Haviland, KS to Joseph and June (Glenn) Kendall. She attended Oklahoma State University, where she earned her bachelor degree.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Jenkinson, Bowie; two sons; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.