Miller named new girls basketball coach at Bowie

The search for the next girl’s basketball coach at Bowie is over.

Matthew Miller was announced the program’s new head coach on Monday at the school board meeting.

Athletic Director Cory Mandrell said he got 11 applicants for the position, but feels like Miller is the type of coach he would want his daughter to be coached by.

Miller has been at Bowie since 2017 serving as an assistant coach in football and boy’s basketball. He is the last person from boy’s basketball team that won the state title in 2018 that is still at the school.

The last three years he has served as the head golf coach, with the boy’s team winning the district title two of the last three years and qualifying for the state tournament this past season for the first time in recent memory.

The girl’s golf team had low participation when he first took over, but through recruitment and hard work the team also won the district title this past year. He is still expected to serve as an assistant coach in football and be the golf coach.

Miller is a graduate from Bowie High School from 2004. He spent five years coaching at Nocona before spending three years as the head boy’s basketball coach at Era.

Miller was awarded the program’s Coach of the Year at this year’s sports banquet which was voted on by members of the booster club. His wife Sarah also coaches at Bowie as an assistant in volleyball and as the girl’s track coach.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.