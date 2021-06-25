April 20, 1932 – June 23, 2021

NOCONA – Millie Jean Waters Weaver, 89, died on June 23, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. at Jerry Woods Funeral Home on June 26. It will be followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Molsbee Chapel Cemetery officiated by Rev. Patrick Hill. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Weaver was born on April 20, 1932 in Nocona to Bill and Ethel Mae Ashcraft Waters. She worked in the furniture store, gas station and making envelopes. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona and more than 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She married Bobbie Lee Weaver on March 6, 1949 in Montague County.

She is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Tuggle, Nocona and Sue Lemons, Nocona; son, Robert Weaver, Henrietta; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church of your choice or the Scottish Rite Hospital for children.