Nocona Council approves NEDC donation of land for meat processing plant

The Nocona City Council approved the Nocona Economic Development Corporation (Type A) donation of land where a meat processing facility and meat market will be built.

The donation was considered at the June 2 meeting of the council.

In late March it was announced the NEDC was working with a trio of partners who had plans to build a 3,000 -5,000 square foot meat processing plant in Nocona on a tract of land located on Pine Street across from the Nocona Cemetery.

