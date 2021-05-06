Nocona High School rodeo competes

The Nocona High School rodeo team competed at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association finals on May 21-22.

Several members did well at the rodeo.

The team roping of Conley Kleinhans and Bray Fenoglio finished third.

Karlee Brown finished fifth in goat tying.

Tomi Womack had a busy rodeo. She finished first in poles, third in walkup goats and eighth in barrel racing.

Womack also qualified for the junior national finals rodeo in barrel racing.

Bullriders Jermone Travis and Charles Kelly also qualified for the Junior NFR which is at the end of 2021.