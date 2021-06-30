Nocona, Saint Jo plan fireworks’ shows on July 4

The skies around Montague County will be filled with high-flying fireworks on July 4th.

The Nocona Lions Club celebrates its 54th year presenting fireworks at Lake Nocona. Set up will be at Weldon Robb Park with the show at dark. A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Lions to accept donations to help fund the fireworks. Rain day is July 5.

A July 4th boat parade will take off at 7:30 p.m. at Weldon Robb Park. Decorated your boat.

Saint Jo’s July 4th Celebration will be in Boggess Park. Families are invited to bring their lawn chairs to the park for an evening of old-fashioned fun, food, games, music, and fireworks.

The popular Firecracker 5K will take off from Chisholm Trail Square at 8 a.m. Registration will be from 6 to 7:30 a.m. in the gazebo on the square. Read more in today’s sports section.

Fireworks will be launched by the Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department at dusk.