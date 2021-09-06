Outdoor movie series continues back in downtown this Friday

Bowie Community Development and the Bowie Public Library are coordinating to bring the Book-to-Movie series for the June Movie Nights.

The books can be checked out at the library, located at 301 Walnut Street in Bowie. The series opened up June 4

with “Artemis Fowl” shown at the library due to uncertain weather.

The free Outdoor Movie Night returns to downtown on June 11 to the parking lot at corner of Mason and Tarrant Streets. “The Martian,” written by Andy Weir, will be shown at 8 p.m. with concessions available including hotdogs, popcorn, drinks, candy, and nachos. The bad weather backup plan will be the public library.

Read the full story on the series in the mid-week Bowie News.