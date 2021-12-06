Parks board plans clean-up at Selma Park

Beautify Our Bowie and the City of Bowie Parks Board and Department have planned a series of clean-up days at Selma Park to get it ready for July 4.

Dillon Steen of BOB and the parks board, said clean-up will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. on June 15, June 22 and June 29.

The city is providing paint, but volunteers are asked to bring gloves, paintbrushes, weedeaters, trash bags, etc. and be ready to work and sweat said Steen.

Selma Park host Fred Espinoza met with the groups this past week to discuss city park needs.

“We did it at Meyer Park so we know we can do it again,” exclaimed Steen. “Let’s get Selma Park ready for 4th of July. Other plans are in the works for this park, but we have to take it step by step and this is the first one.”