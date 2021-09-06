Police chief recognized for 25 years of service to department 06/09/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0 Bowie Police Chief Guy Green received an award honoring his 25 years of service to the police Department. It was presented by Mayor Gaylynn Burris. (Photo by Barbara Green) Bowie Police Chief Guy Green was surprised with a party Monday to celebrate his 25 years with the department. He began as a patrol officer, served as a School Resource Officer and was named chief seven years ago. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Leave a Reply