January 27, 1938 – June 14, 2021

BOWIE – Raymond “Coach” Clement, 83, Bowie, TX, went home to be with the Lord on June 14, 2021 in Fort Worth, TX.

A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on June 18 at the First United Methodist Church in Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 17 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Raymond was born on Jan. 27, 1938 in Bowie to L.B. and Anna Bell (Holland) Clement. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1956 and received a bachelor and master degree from the University of North Texas. He played football for UNT during the integration time of college football. It also was at UNT that Raymond met the love of his life, Deloris Fleming. The couple was married on Aug. 23, 1959 in Burkburnett.

Raymond’s first teaching job was for Grapevine Independent School District, but it only lasted six weeks before being called to serve his country in the National Guard during the Vietnam conflict. After his service, Raymond returned to Bowie and started his coaching career and raised a family. He truly dedicated his life to his students and athletes. Raymond was very active in the community volunteering with Summer Rec, the youth of First United Methodist Church, Bowie Lions Club and Jim Bowie Days. Raymond will be missed by all those who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Deloris Clement.

Raymond is survived by his son, Kerry Clement and wife, Norma, Gunter; daughters, Kris Tamplen and husband, Dewayne, Alvord and Kami Bowman and husband, Jack of Bowie; brothers, Leon Clement and wife, Sharon, Azle and Jerry Clement and wife, Janet, Bowie; grandchildren, Kerra Clement, Connor Clement, Channing Clement, Tyler Tamplen, Krista Tamplen, Brandi Conyers and Emma Leigh Bowman; great-grandchildren, Christian Conyers and Tytus Conyers and numerous nieces and nephews.

After nine long years, Raymond is finally reunited with the love of his life, Deloris.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Bowie Booster Club, Bowie Education Foundation or any educational foundation of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

