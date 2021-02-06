Red River Bass Club goes to state

The Red River High School Bass Club sent two teams to the state tournament on May 15-16.

Taking place at Lake Texoma, the two teams were among the 270 that battled it out for a chance at glory.

While neither team finished among the contenders, one did have some luck.

The team of Richard Smith and Shane Chitwood caught three fishe that weighed a total of 10.58 pounds. With captain John Ballard aboard to lead them, the team finished 124th.

The team of Miguel Olivares, Gerald Dyer and captain Jayson Toerck were not so lucky.

The team failed to reel in a fish, one of the 28 teams that suffered the fate on the stacked lake.

Still, just getting to this tournament was accomplishment enough and getting to compete is a privilege.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.