January 29, 1946 – June 25, 2021

FORT WORTH – Richard Lee Lipscomb of Fort Worth – auto dealer, builder, real estate developer and family man extraordinaire – shut down his engine on June 25, 2021.

That motor fired January 29, 1946 when he was born to William Frederick and Frances Clark Lipscomb in Denton, Texas. He was raised in Nocona, Texas and following his graduation from Nocona High School in 1964 he went on to earn an accounting degree from The University of Texas at Austin in 1968. He was also a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity at UT. In the ensuing years he served his country in the National Guard and was the controller at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth while also buying and selling used cars on the side. The latter, which eventually became his full-time occupation, led to his 1979 acquisition of Jim Hogue Chevrolet Oldsmobile in his hometown of Nocona. Lipscomb Auto Center still thrives today, 43 years to the month, as the Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership in Bowie, Texas. Along the way he acquired more dealerships, built multiple real estate developments, and curated an extraordinary classic car collection. He also enjoyed his herd of longhorns at his ranch on the banks of the Brazos River.

His greatest love, though, was Carol Lynn Althage, his wife of almost 53 years who he met at The University of Texas. They were married in Augusta, Georgia on August 23rd, 1968.

He is survived by Carol; his three sons: Rik, Clark and Kelly; their wives and fiancé: Shaye, Meredith and Kelley; four grandkids: Carson, Liz, Mason and Dani; his adopted son Juan Carlos Zirion, wife Monika and their son JuanCa; his sister, Rita Talley; four cats, two dogs and a herd of longhorns.

Without a doubt, Richard Lipscomb is now cruising his Chevrolet Suburban down that great interstate in the sky, eating Oreos, heading to that eternal swap meet with aisles of classic car parts that never end. He had a great ride!

His life will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021, at 2:30 in the afternoon at the Greenwood Cemetery Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth.

Please note: Richard was a man’s man and flowers were not really his thing, so his family requests donations be made in lieu of foliage to MD Anderson Leukemia Research at gifts.mdanderson.org.

