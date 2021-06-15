November 3, 1947 – June 13, 2021

RINGGOLD – Rolland “Rollie” Rowson, 73, Ringgold, TX passed away on June 13, 2021 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on June 17 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating. The burial will follow at Ringgold Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Rollie was born on Nov. 3, 1947 in Mason City, IA to Keith and Marilyn (Thayer) Rowson. On March 24, 1973, Rollie married Marcia Ward in Mason City and they were together for 48 years. He worked as a truck driver all his life. After retirement, he would help his friends during fall harvest, driving big tractors. Rollie was loved by his family dearly and will be missed by all those who knew him.

Rollie is survived by his wife, Marcia Rowson, Ringgold; children, Dianna Rowson, Ringgold, Jeff Rowson and wife, Sara, Ringgold, Donna Riney and husband, Kelly, Gainesville, Curt Rowson, Ringgold and Keith Rowson and wife, Brittney, Ringgold; grandchildren, Taryn, Jeffrey, Wyatt, Cordel, Abigail and Clancy; great-grandchildren, Naomi, Olivia and Lawson.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

