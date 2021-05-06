Roth named softball coach

The Bowie softball program has upgraded assistant coach Jordon Roth to the position of head coach after previous coach Michael Dansby left.

Roth is a Bowie graduate who has worked in the past as an athletic trainer before getting into coaching.

Athletic director Cory Mandrell said the position had more than 20 applicants, but he chose Roth due to her familiarity with the athletes and community.

The Lady Rabbits had a tough season following the shortened one from the year before due to COVID-19. Numbers were down as the team did not field a junior varsity squad for the first time in several seasons. The majority of the lineup consisted of underclassmen, with only one senior finishing the season.

With a district that featured two teams that went deep into the playoffs and one making a state tournament appearance, the young Bowie squad struggle to compete.

The Lady Rabbits picked up wins against Nocona twice and Breckenridge once, but most district losses were one-sided affairs.

