Saint Jo battling water well issues

Saint Jo Mayor Tom Weger says his city is doing fine with its water storage full once more following what he calls “a perfect storm” of water system breakdowns that forced citizens to conserve water and deal with a week-long boil water order from the state.

During the past several weeks city officials have battled wells that quit working, storage tanks that have holes and a water main leak that has been eluding the crew the past six months.

As of Thursday the city has two of its five operating wells offline. Well two has been pulled and will require major repair, and well seven is offline as its ground storage tank cures after it was coated following repairs. Weger said that tank will have to be filled and tested before seven is back working.

