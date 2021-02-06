School districts begin figuring out how to use ESSER III funds

School districts across the state of Texas have begun to apply for their allocation of more than $11.2 billion appropriated to the state for public education purposes under the American Rescue Plan Act through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds.

Montague County school districts will receive $5,675,554. These are supplemental to all other funding sources and will not be replaced at the state level. According to the Texas Education Agency school systems should use these new funds to respond to the pandemic and to address student learning loss as a result of COVID-19.

