Sewer rate hike facing city council to help pay back TWDB loan

06/12/2021 NEWS 0

City of Bowie Water Treatment Plant. (File photo)

Proposed sewer rates which will help fund the $9.7 million in bonds that will pay for nearly 10 miles of new sewer lines will go before the Bowie City Council in the 6 p.m. June 14 meeting.
Last month the council approved the loan from the Texas Water Development Board that will fund the new lines. As a requirement, sewer rates must be able to support the repayment of the loan.
A rate study provided a proposal for the new rates that show increases in all sewer rate categories from $5.90 to $8.05 in an average bill. That would be the base rate and 5,000 gallons for the average.

These rates were recommended based on the recent sewer rates study.

