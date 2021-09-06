Softball all-district teams released

With Holliday losing at the state tournament last week, the softball all-district selections were finally released.

The Bowie and Nocona teams had several girls named to the list.

The Lady Rabbits had sophomore catcher and team most valuable player Kenzie Short named to the first team.

Second team selections were junior Stephanie Allen and senior Alexa Holzer. Honorable mention selection went to junior Layla Felts.

The Lady Indians had senior pitcher and team MVP Laci Stone earn first team honors.

Second team all-district honors went to senior Jenna McBride. Honorable mention honors went to junior MaKenna Nobile and sophomore Sydnee Mowry.

To see the full list for all teams, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.