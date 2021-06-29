States that use the most fireworks

By Kathy Morris – Jun. 14, 2020

Find a Job You Really Want In 0 selections



The Fourth Of July is coming up, and for most of Americans that means a day spent with food, family, and fireworks.

In fact, Americans will eat an estimated 155 million hot dogs set off around 30,000 tons of explosives on Independence Day. However, no matter how good the grill master is, let’s be real: The star of the day is the fireworks and that isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Since firework prices are up 15% this year, that means those illuminations will cost.

However some states will put on far bigger spectacles than others. We hit the data to find where the explosions are legendary (and where fingers may be in the most danger) and on the fourth the skies are bursting red, white, and blue.

Below you can see the states that turn it up big:

So there you have it. The 10 states that put up the most explosions in the sky for that special holiday. If your state isn’t on there, you better hurry up and stock up on some fireworks. Keep reading to figure out where your state stands (or explodes).