Summer reading readies movie day

“Tails & Tales,” Bowie Public Library’s Summer Reading program continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

This week’s program will be a movie, “Call of the Wild,” shown at the Bowie Community Center. Popcorn will be provided.

Summer reading is every Tuesday in June and July. All ages are welcome and it is free.

This program encourages reading for young people throughout the summer offering incentives and prizes for those who submit and complete a reading log. The Bowie News is providing Castaway Cove tickets. Each youngster who turns in a reading log will have their name entered into a drawing for the tickets at the News office.