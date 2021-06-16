Suspected human smugglers jailed

A recent traffic stop by a Montague County Sheriff deputy led to the arrest of two people accused of smuggling persons into the country, possibly some of the eight people found in the vehicle.

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 8 Deputy Chase Pelton observed a 2003 Toyota Sequoia driving on U.S. 287 with no license plate on the front or rear of the vehicle. In a release Sheriff Marshall Thomas said Pelton attempted to make a stop by turning on his emergency lights on U.S. Highway 287 south north of the Farm-to-Market Road 174 exit ramp. The vehicle failed to stop or yield even after Pelton turned on his siren, when the vehicle attempted to evade the officer.

When officers finally were able to stop the SUV, two men were arrested and six people detained as law enforcement believes they were being smuggled into the country.

