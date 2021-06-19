Texans swelter with high humidity as first official day of summer nears

The first official day of summer may be this Monday, but the sweltering temperatures of the past week say otherwise.

The first day of summer arrives with the solstice June 21. An intense and record-breaking heat wave continues to roast the west. North Texas usually doesn’t hit 100 degrees until July, and while we have not hit 100 yet the humidity is making it miserable.

On Wednesday Death Valley had a record-breaking temperature of 128 degrees, and while that may be more normal for that area, states like Oregon, Montana and Washington are seeing unusual triple-digit numbers. Couple with a massive drought the states of Utah, Arizona, Nevada and California are facing a serious water crisis, as well as a potentially dangerous fire season.