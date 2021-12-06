‘The Exiles’ June selection for book club

The June adult book club selection at the Bowie Public Library is “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline.

A copy can be requested at the library and book discussion will be at 12:30 p.m. on June 25.

According to the Amazon book listing, the author of the bestseller “Orphan Train” returns with an ambitious, emotionally resonant novel about three women whose lives are bound together in 19th century Australia and the hardships they weather together as they fight for redemption and freedom in a new society.

In addition, adult craft night will be at 6 p.m. on June 17 where everyone will make a patriotic wall hanging.