Traffic change. The Bowie Police Department reported effective on June 4 the intersection of US Highway 81/Wise and FM 1125/Mill will have dedicated turn lanes on 81/Wise. You can no longer drive west or east in both lanes. It will be one lane only with a dedicated turn lane for Mill/1125. This will take some time to get used to, but TXDOT believes this will prevent accidents and provide safer traffic flow for persons turning from Wise across traffic.